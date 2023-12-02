iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1095 per share on Thursday, December 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTD opened at $24.72 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $24.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average of $24.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $406,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $737,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $997,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 12,572.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 54,312 shares during the period.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2023 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023. IBTD was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

