iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) to Issue $0.06 Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0555 per share on Thursday, December 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ IBTH opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.02. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $22.98.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBTH. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,484,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 80.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 21,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 87.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 10,507 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

