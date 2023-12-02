iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on December 7th

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0627 per share on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IBTK stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.27. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $20.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.31% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

