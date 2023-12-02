iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (IBTM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0692 per share on Thursday, December 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBTM stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $24.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average of $22.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.55% of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (IBTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2032 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2032. The fund will terminate in December 2032. IBTM was launched on Jul 6, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

