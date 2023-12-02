iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 626,677 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 374% from the previous session’s volume of 132,235 shares.The stock last traded at $26.99 and had previously closed at $26.99.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Equity Factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 9,901.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,344,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,825 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,942,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,898,000 after purchasing an additional 50,460 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,512,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,946,000 after acquiring an additional 61,010 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,111,000. Finally, Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,220,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,542,000 after acquiring an additional 218,673 shares during the period.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

