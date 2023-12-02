iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.28

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.2804 per share on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MBB stock opened at $91.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.90. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $96.78.

Institutional Trading of iShares MBS ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,430,000 after acquiring an additional 158,816 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 107.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,312 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,932,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,520,000 after purchasing an additional 100,595 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,791,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,393,000 after purchasing an additional 618,845 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

