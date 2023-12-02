iShares USD Bond Factor ETF (USBF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

iShares USD Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:USBF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.3135 per share on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

iShares USD Bond Factor ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:USBF opened at $83.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.55 and a 200-day moving average of $82.28. iShares USD Bond Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $78.57 and a 52 week high of $86.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares USD Bond Factor ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares USD Bond Factor ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares USD Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:USBF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 24.38% of iShares USD Bond Factor ETF worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About iShares USD Bond Factor ETF

The iShares USD Bond Factor ETF (USBF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock USD Bond Factor index. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated Treasurys, securitized fixed income instruments, and high yield or investment grade corporate bonds. The index uses a proprietary factor model that selects bonds based on macroeconomic, quality, and value style factors.

