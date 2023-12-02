Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Given a C$45.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$45.00 price target on Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC cut their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Securities cut their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jamieson Wellness has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$38.66.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on JWEL

Jamieson Wellness Stock Up 0.5 %

Jamieson Wellness Dividend Announcement

JWEL stock opened at C$30.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.38. Jamieson Wellness has a 1-year low of C$22.10 and a 1-year high of C$37.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.47%.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.