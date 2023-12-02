Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $9.50.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Affirm from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Affirm from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Affirm from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Affirm stock opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 13.25 and a quick ratio of 13.25. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 2.95.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $496.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.48 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 52.58%. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Affirm will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Affirm in the fourth quarter worth $20,544,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Affirm by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,545,000 after buying an additional 1,883,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Affirm by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,252 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Affirm by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,783,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 38.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,202 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

