John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 10,000 Shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $11,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,850,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,312,107.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $10,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $10,500.00.

BurgerFi International Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of BurgerFi International stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $2.16.

Institutional Trading of BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International ( NASDAQ:BFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). BurgerFi International had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $39.48 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BurgerFi International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in BurgerFi International by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,369 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BurgerFi International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BurgerFi International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in BurgerFi International by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their price target on BurgerFi International from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

