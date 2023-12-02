JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 201,149 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 103,961 shares.The stock last traded at $45.02 and had previously closed at $45.08.
JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.76.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Income ETF
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPIE. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 651.5% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000.
JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Income ETF
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Energy traders: A rebound is coming
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.