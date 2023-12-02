JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,332,069 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 448% from the previous session’s volume of 243,224 shares.The stock last traded at $57.24 and had previously closed at $57.30.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day moving average is $55.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of -1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JIRE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 622.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

