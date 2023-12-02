JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.42 on December 6th

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.4221 per share on Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $48.90 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $49.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JEPQ. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12,846.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,053,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,984 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,682.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 401,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,431,000 after purchasing an additional 396,550 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 156.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 619,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,960,000 after buying an additional 378,110 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 140.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 595,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,857,000 after buying an additional 348,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 408.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 315,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,281,000 after purchasing an additional 253,808 shares in the last quarter.

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

