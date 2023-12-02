JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.42 on December 6th

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2023

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.4221 per share on Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $48.90 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $49.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JEPQ. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12,846.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,053,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,984 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,682.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 401,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,431,000 after purchasing an additional 396,550 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 156.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 619,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,960,000 after buying an additional 378,110 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 140.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 595,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,857,000 after buying an additional 348,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 408.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 315,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,281,000 after purchasing an additional 253,808 shares in the last quarter.

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.