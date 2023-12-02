Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $11,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME Group stock opened at $219.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $221.76. The company has a market cap of $79.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.34 and its 200-day moving average is $199.29.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CME Group news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $105,715.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,124.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,386 shares of company stock valued at $725,855 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CME. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.00.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

