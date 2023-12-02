Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,890 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,607 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,470,000 after purchasing an additional 182,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,712. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. DZ Bank downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $48.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.35. The firm has a market cap of $196.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

