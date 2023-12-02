Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $6.78 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 61.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,533 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,969 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926,555 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979,461 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dollar General by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,202,000 after buying an additional 994,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dollar General by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $134.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.36. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $251.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dollar General from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.64.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

