Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $8.61 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $72.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $85.75.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SYY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

