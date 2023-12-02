Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ball by 66.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $139,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter worth $62,202,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ball by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,081,000 after buying an additional 1,200,145 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Ball by 849.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 902,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,754,000 after acquiring an additional 807,698 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $56.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $62.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.96.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BALL shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Get Our Latest Report on BALL

Ball Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.