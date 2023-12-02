Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,710 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 1,540.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $47.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.31. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $55.99.

UL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

