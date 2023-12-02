Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 900 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,473,000 after buying an additional 201,763 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,755,000 after purchasing an additional 119,137 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $398,176,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 848,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,413,000 after purchasing an additional 560,535 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 641,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,065,000 after buying an additional 38,755 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $240.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.87. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $259.04.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

