Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 98 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth $31,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $692.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $625.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $665.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $529.01 and a 1 year high of $771.98.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $1.5337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James started coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $795.50.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

