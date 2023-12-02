Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 628,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,906 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 9.62% of FONAR worth $10,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FONR. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in FONAR by 38,600.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of FONAR during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of FONAR by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FONAR by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FONAR by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FONR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FONAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of FONAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

FONR opened at $19.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.31. FONAR Co. has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $20.18.

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. FONAR had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $25.96 million during the quarter.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

