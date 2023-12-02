Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 1,451 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 49,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.4% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,433,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,919,000 after purchasing an additional 99,095 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,955.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 450,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,006,000 after purchasing an additional 428,852 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM stock opened at $94.05 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $146.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

