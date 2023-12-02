Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 284 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,882 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 535.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,803,000 after buying an additional 2,267,889 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 50.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,833,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $464,515,000 after purchasing an additional 612,019 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth $104,344,000. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in Teleflex during the first quarter valued at $79,244,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,174,000 after buying an additional 181,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their target price on Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.40.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $227.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $177.63 and a fifty-two week high of $276.43.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $746.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.80 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.52%. On average, analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

