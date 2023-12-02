Kellanova (NYSE:K) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kellanova from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays raised shares of Kellanova from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.54.

Kellanova Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of K opened at $52.88 on Tuesday. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $74.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $4,641,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,176,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,154,359.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 778,000 shares of company stock valued at $42,211,168. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellanova

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Kellanova by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 157,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Kellanova by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 528,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,356,000 after acquiring an additional 215,260 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Kellanova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kellanova by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kellanova by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

