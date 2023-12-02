Kenmare Resources (OTCMKTS:KMRPF) Shares Down 5.4%

Kenmare Resources plc (OTCMKTS:KMRPF – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.10. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

Kenmare Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11.

Kenmare Resources Company Profile

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, the rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, rutile, and zircon; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

