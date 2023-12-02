Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 971 Shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $818,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at $293,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at $302,000.

Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of PBTP opened at $24.84 on Friday. Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average of $24.58.

Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1587 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (PBTP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with up to five years remaining to maturity. PBTP was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

