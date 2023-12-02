Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.71 Million Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC – Free Report) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 57.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 407.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:EWMC opened at $92.78 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $74.63 and a 12-month high of $96.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.06.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (EWMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index consisting of mid-cap US firms. EWMC was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.