Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.71 Million Stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,403 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 298.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ XT opened at $56.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.95. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $46.13 and a 12-month high of $58.63. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.