Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.77 Million Stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,474 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sykon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 2nd quarter worth $339,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 176,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FDRR opened at $42.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.19 and its 200 day moving average is $40.99. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 12-month low of $38.14 and a 12-month high of $43.31. The stock has a market cap of $539.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.95.

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

