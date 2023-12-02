Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,020 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 409.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,138,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,889,000 after buying an additional 3,325,555 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 149.8% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,909,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,023,000 after buying an additional 1,144,925 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,325,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,769,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $21,428,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $28.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average of $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $28.44.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

