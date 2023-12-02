Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $1.77 Million Position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 59.1% in the second quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 31,907 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 83,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 12,855 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 41,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentum LLC grew its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 432,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,394,000 after purchasing an additional 46,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $308,000.

NYSEARCA:QLTA opened at $46.85 on Friday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.80 and a one year high of $48.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.07.

About iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

