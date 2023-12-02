Kinovo (LON:KINO) Price Target Increased to GBX 65 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Kinovo (LON:KINO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 62 ($0.78) to GBX 65 ($0.82) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Kinovo Stock Performance

Shares of KINO stock opened at GBX 55 ($0.69) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kinovo has a one year low of GBX 30.10 ($0.38) and a one year high of GBX 65 ($0.82). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 52.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 49.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 775.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Kinovo alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kinovo

In related news, insider David Bullen purchased 19,047 shares of Kinovo stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of £9,904.44 ($12,510.34). Corporate insiders own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

About Kinovo

Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities, public buildings, industrial and commercial, and education and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Mechanical Services, Building Services, and Electrical Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.