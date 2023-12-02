Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) PT Lowered to $5.50 at Raymond James

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $4.65 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.84.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of KGC opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.00.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.04 million. Research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Institutional Trading of Kinross Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 45.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 275,817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 85,972 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,015,965 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,181,000 after buying an additional 92,906 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at about $8,336,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth about $846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.