KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $509.61.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Get KLA alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on KLA

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $549.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $496.74 and its 200-day moving average is $480.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21. KLA has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $562.84.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Free Report

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.