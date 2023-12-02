Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.30.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $58.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $85.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter.
Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.66. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $39.85.
Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $4.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 357.47% and a negative return on equity of 37.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
