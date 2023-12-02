Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Landmark Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LARK opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Landmark Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $24.31.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 14.37%.

Landmark Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landmark Bancorp

In related news, Director Richard Ball acquired 2,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $54,338.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,673.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 5,840 shares of company stock valued at $110,663 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 253,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 52,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.35% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.