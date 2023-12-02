Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Stock Down 1.5 %

LEJU stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. Leju has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leju

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leju stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.12% of Leju at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, and various mobile applications. The company also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA).

