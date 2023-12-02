Lexeo Therapeutics’ (LXEO) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs restated their outperform rating on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Lexeo Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.13) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lexeo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.80.

Shares of Lexeo Therapeutics stock opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. Lexeo Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $16.00.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Vi L.P. Omega purchased 454,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,157,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,733,853. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of HCM caused by TNNI3 mutations.

