Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of LXEO opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Vi L.P. Omega acquired 454,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,157,623 shares in the company, valued at $23,733,853. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of HCM caused by TNNI3 mutations.

