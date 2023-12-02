Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,199 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,293,000 after purchasing an additional 675,496 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,455,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,260 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP grew its stake in Liberty Global by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 6,706,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,764,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Liberty Global by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,670,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,918,000 after acquiring an additional 79,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,933,000. 49.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LBTYK shares. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Liberty Global Stock Up 2.4 %

Liberty Global stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $22.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $505,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,123.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Global news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $505,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,123.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 52,577 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,025,777.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,436 shares in the company, valued at $86,546.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,997 shares of company stock valued at $2,410,914. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

