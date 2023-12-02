Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

LMT opened at $449.50 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.04%.

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

