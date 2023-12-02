Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.75

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$9.75 and last traded at C$10.00, with a volume of 7285 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 10.31. The firm has a market cap of C$301.21 million, a PE ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Los Andes Copper Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in Canada and Chile. It operates through three segments: Mineral Exploration, Hydroelectric Project, and Corporate. The company holds 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

