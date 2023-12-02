Loungers’ (LGRS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Loungers (LON:LGRS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Loungers Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Loungers stock opened at GBX 227 ($2.87) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 197.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 191.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £235.42 million, a PE ratio of 3,242.86 and a beta of 1.49. Loungers has a 52-week low of GBX 178 ($2.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 240 ($3.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Get Loungers alerts:

About Loungers

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Loungers plc operates cafés, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brand names in England and Wales. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Loungers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loungers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.