Loungers’ (LGRS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Loungers (LON:LGRS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.
Loungers Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Loungers stock opened at GBX 227 ($2.87) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 197.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 191.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £235.42 million, a PE ratio of 3,242.86 and a beta of 1.49. Loungers has a 52-week low of GBX 178 ($2.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 240 ($3.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.47.
About Loungers
