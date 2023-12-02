LUXO (LUXO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $151.21

LUXO (LUXO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. One LUXO token can now be bought for about $0.0498 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LUXO has a total market capitalization of $4.11 million and approximately $151.21 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LUXO has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LUXO Token Profile

LUXO’s launch date was April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The official message board for LUXO is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LUXO is www.luxochain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The project’s mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.

LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.

[Telegram](https://t.me/Luxochain%5FChannel)[Medium](https://medium.com/@luxochain)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484855/luxo-whitepaper.pdf)”

LUXO Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUXO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

