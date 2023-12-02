Mabuchi Motor (OTCMKTS:MBUMY) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MBUMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.01 and last traded at $7.76. Approximately 2,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.
Mabuchi Motor Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.38.
Mabuchi Motor Company Profile
Mabuchi Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of small electric motors. It provides motors for use in automotive products, home appliances, power tools, housing equipment, office equipment, health and medical care products, light electric vehicles, collaborative robots, and personal care products.
