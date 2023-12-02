Man Group (LON:EMG) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Man Group (LON:EMG – Free Report) to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Man Group stock opened at GBX 212.20 ($2.68) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 219.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 219.23. The company has a market cap of £2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 884.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Man Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 200.50 ($2.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 293.80 ($3.71).

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

