Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Match Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.10 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Get Match Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Match Group

Match Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.60. Match Group has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $54.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.85 million. Match Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 173.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Match Group

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman acquired 4,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.11 per share, for a total transaction of $116,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,493.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Match Group by 92,835.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 51,938,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,632,000 after purchasing an additional 51,882,742 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,372,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,531 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,418 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 107,412.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,604,000 after purchasing an additional 23,709,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,215,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,063,000 after purchasing an additional 992,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

(Get Free Report

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.