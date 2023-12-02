Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 66,215 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $14,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $75.93 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $79.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.33 and a 200-day moving average of $68.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $490,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,864,454.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,390 shares of company stock worth $8,453,003 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

