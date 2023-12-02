Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ MBRX opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.89. Moleculin Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBRX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 34.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 32,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. 7.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

